The President of Primo Nutraceuticals (Other OTC: BUGVF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF – Research Report), Richard Cindric, sold shares of BUGVF for $42K.

The insider sentiment on Primo Nutraceuticals has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc is engaged in the production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products. The company offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors.