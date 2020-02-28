The President of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Primerica (PRI – Research Report), Peter Schneider, sold shares of PRI for $329.5K.

Following Peter Schneider’s last PRI Sell transaction on March 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 31.6%.

Based on Primerica’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $532 million and quarterly net profit of $93.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a net profit of $86.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.05 and a one-year low of $107.50. PRI’s market cap is $4.6B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The insider sentiment on Primerica has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Primerica, Inc. engages in the providing financial products to middle income households. It operates through the following three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment & Savings Products; and Corporate & Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment provides insurance through its subsidiaries Primerica Life, NBLIC, and Primerica Life Canada.