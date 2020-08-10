The President of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE MKT: PLG) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Platinum Group Metals (PLG – Research Report), Michael R Jones, sold shares of PLG for $10.2K.

This is Jones’ first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions.

Currently, Platinum Group Metals has an average volume of 73.62K. The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.