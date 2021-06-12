The President of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE MKT: PLG) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Platinum Group Metals (PLG – Research Report), Michael R Jones, bought shares of PLG for $7,780.

Following this transaction Michael R Jones’ holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $98.4K. This is Jones’ first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Currently, Platinum Group Metals has an average volume of 678.75K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 112.77. The company has a one-year high of $6.27 and a one-year low of $1.33.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.12M worth of PLG shares and purchased $7,780 worth of PLG shares. The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.