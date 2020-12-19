The President of Platinum Group Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Platinum Group Metals (PLG – Research Report), Michael R Jones, exercised options to sell 10,000 PLG shares for a total transaction value of $65.81K.

This recent transaction decreases Michael R Jones’ holding in the company by 27% to a total of $117.1K. In addition to Michael R Jones, 8 other PLG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.27 and a one-year low of $0.86. PLG’s market cap is $379 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -51.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.16M worth of PLG shares and purchased $2.5M worth of PLG shares. The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.