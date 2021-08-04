The President of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Penske Automotive Group (PAG – Research Report), Robert Kurnick, sold shares of PAG for $673.7K.

Following Robert Kurnick’s last PAG Sell transaction on June 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.8%. In addition to Robert Kurnick, 2 other PAG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Penske Automotive Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $339 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.65 billion and had a net profit of $45.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.45 and a one-year low of $44.39. Currently, Penske Automotive Group has an average volume of 372.68K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.67, reflecting a -19.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Penske Automotive Group has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Kurnick’s trades have generated a -12.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.