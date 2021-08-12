The President of Osisko Mining (Other OTC: OBNNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report), Mathieu Savard, bought shares of OBNNF for $13.28K.

This recent transaction increases Mathieu Savard’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $131.6K. In addition to Mathieu Savard, one other OBNNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 60.72K. The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $2.12.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.99, reflecting a -61.6% downside. Starting in September 2020, OBNNF received 12 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.