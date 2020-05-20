The President of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report), Steven Fruchtman, bought shares of ONTX for $9,648.

This recent transaction increases Steven Fruchtman’s holding in the company by 17.94% to a total of $63.62K. In addition to Steven Fruchtman, 2 other ONTX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.65, reflecting a -78.8% downside. Starting in December 2019, ONTX received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Maxim Group and Noble Financial, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.