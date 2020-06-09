The President of Omni Channel of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Omni Channel of Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report), Stefano Caroti, bought shares of DECK for $246.7K.

Following Stefano Caroti’s last DECK Buy transaction on November 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 68.8%. Following this transaction Stefano Caroti’s holding in the company was increased by 13.4% to a total of $5.98 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $218.19 and a one-year low of $78.70. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has an average volume of 452.31K. DECK’s market cap is $5.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Starting in January 2020, DECK received 24 Buy ratings in a row. 11 different firms, including Merrill Lynch and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.17, reflecting a 0.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.63M worth of DECK shares and purchased $246.7K worth of DECK shares. The insider sentiment on Deckers Outdoor has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.