The President of Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Omega Flex (OFLX – Research Report), Mark Albino, sold shares of OFLX for $294.3K.

Based on Omega Flex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.73 million and quarterly net profit of $6.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.09 million and had a net profit of $4.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $193.60 and a one-year low of $134.02. OFLX’s market cap is $1.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.40.

The insider sentiment on Omega Flex has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Omega Flex, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. It operates products under the following trademarks: TracPipe, TracPipe CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, and SolarTrac. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.