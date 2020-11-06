The President of NVR (NYSE: NVR) is Buying Shares

On November 5, the President of NVR (NVR – Research Report), Eugene James Bredow, bought shares of NVR for $804.8K.

Following Eugene James Bredow’s last NVR Buy transaction on February 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 230.8%. This recent transaction increases Eugene James Bredow’s holding in the company by 102.15% to a total of $4.17 million.

Based on NVR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $256 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.91 billion and had a net profit of $224 million. The company has a one-year high of $4530.00 and a one-year low of $2043.01. NVR’s market cap is $15.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5010.00, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.3M worth of NVR shares and purchased $997.8K worth of NVR shares. The insider sentiment on NVR has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NVR, Inc. engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on serving the needs of the company’s homebuyers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.