The President of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (Other OTC: NWHUF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF – Research Report), Bernard W Crotty, sold shares of NWHUF for $113.1K.

Following Bernard W Crotty’s last NWHUF Sell transaction on March 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $92.85 million and quarterly net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.06 million. Currently, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an average volume of 75. NWHUF’s market cap is $2.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.53, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand. It also focuses on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate leasable area.The company was founded by Paul Dalla Lana in January 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.