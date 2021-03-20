The President of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Nexstar Media Group (NXST – Research Report), Timothy Busch, sold shares of NXST for $1.39M.

In addition to Timothy Busch, 6 other NXST executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Timothy Busch has reported another 3 Sell trades on NXST for a total of $5.2M.

Based on Nexstar Media Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $364 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $113 million. The company has a one-year high of $163.62 and a one-year low of $43.37. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 818.33K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.00, reflecting a -2.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nexstar Media Group has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.