The President of Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Liquid Media Group (YVR – Research Report), Charles Aaron Brezer, sold shares of YVR for $247.7K.

Based on Liquid Media Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.39K and GAAP net loss of -$1,413,453. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1,923 and had a GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $1.27.

The insider sentiment on Liquid Media Group has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in connecting mature production companies into a vertically integrated global studio, producing content for all platforms including film, TV, gaming and virtual reality. The company was founded on August 9, 2018 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.