The President of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Lazard (LAZ – Research Report), Alexander Stern, sold shares of LAZ for $4.1M.

Following Alexander Stern’s last LAZ Sell transaction on August 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.5%.

Based on Lazard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $843 million and quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $592 million and had a net profit of $73.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.98 and a one-year low of $30.66. Currently, Lazard has an average volume of 358.40K.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.