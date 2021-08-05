The President of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of KLA (KLAC – Research Report), Ahmad Khan, bought shares of KLAC for $376.4K.

Following this transaction Ahmad Khan’s holding in the company was increased by 690.68% to a total of $3.74 million. Following Ahmad Khan’s last KLAC Buy transaction on May 17, 2017, the stock climbed by 262.3%.

Based on KLA’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and quarterly net profit of $633 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $411 million. The company has a one-year high of $359.69 and a one-year low of $171.31. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 293.65.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $385.33, reflecting a -7.7% downside. Three different firms, including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on KLA has been positive according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ahmad Khan's trades have generated a -32.2% average return based on past transactions.

KLA Corp. is a California-based company, which is engaged in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, compound semiconductors and wafer processing solutions.