The President of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is Selling Shares

On March 12, the President of Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report), Tyler Rose, sold shares of KRC for $683.1K.

In addition to Tyler Rose, one other KRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kilroy Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $229 million and quarterly net profit of $78.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $220 million and had a net profit of $72.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.54 and a one-year low of $45.28. KRC’s market cap is $8.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.83, reflecting a 3.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Kilroy Realty has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.