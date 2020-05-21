The President of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of II-VI (IIVI – Research Report), BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, sold shares of IIVI for $502.5K.

In addition to BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, one other IIVI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $627 million and quarterly net profit of $5.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $342 million and had a net profit of $24.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.68 and a one-year low of $19.00.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.42, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on II-VI has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.