The President of iCAD is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of iCAD (ICAD – Research Report), Stacey Stevens, exercised options to buy 5,166 ICAD shares at $4.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $22.01K.

In addition to Stacey Stevens, 4 other ICAD executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Stacey Stevens’ holding in the company was increased by 2.91% to a total of $2.06 million.

Based on iCAD’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.86 million and GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, iCAD has an average volume of 232.58K.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments.