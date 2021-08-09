The President of Greenhill (NYSE: GHL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Greenhill (GHL – Research Report), David Wyles, bought shares of GHL for $138.5K.

This recent transaction increases David Wyles’ holding in the company by 100% to a total of $74.8K. This is Wyles’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Greenhill’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $68.92 million and quarterly net profit of $2.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $9.75. Currently, Greenhill has an average volume of 76.89K.

The insider sentiment on Greenhill has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in January 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.