The President of Graco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Graco (GGG – Research Report), Bernard Moreau, exercised options to sell 102,949 GGG shares at $23.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.41M.

The company has a one-year high of $53.91 and a one-year low of $41.36. Currently, Graco has an average volume of 557.89K. GGG’s market cap is $8.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.41.

The insider sentiment on Graco has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process.