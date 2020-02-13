The President of Frost Bank of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Frost Bank of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR – Research Report), Patrick Frost, bought shares of CFR for $491K.

Following this transaction Patrick Frost’s holding in the company was increased by 1.28% to a total of $101 million. In addition to Patrick Frost, one other CFR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $372 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $367 million and had a net profit of $118 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.23 and a one-year low of $79.86. Currently, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average volume of 346.94K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $875.4K worth of CFR shares and purchased $1.35M worth of CFR shares. The insider sentiment on Cullen/Frost Bankers has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patrick Frost's trades have generated a 0.8% average return based on past transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.