The President of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) is Selling Shares

On March 10, the President of Flowserve (FLS – Research Report), Wilson Kirk, sold shares of FLS for $417.2K.

Following Wilson Kirk’s last FLS Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.14 and a one-year low of $18.98. FLS’s market cap is $5.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.24.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, reflecting a -1.9% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.