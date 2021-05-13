The President of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB – Research Report), Spence Timothy, sold shares of FITB for $1.07M.

Following Spence Timothy’s last FITB Sell transaction on October 30, 2017, the stock climbed by 15.4%. In addition to Spence Timothy, 6 other FITB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion and quarterly net profit of $694 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $46 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.06 and a one-year low of $14.89. FITB’s market cap is $28.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.29, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fifth Third Bancorp has been negative according to 110 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spence Timothy's trades have generated a -8.6% average return based on past transactions.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.