The President of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Fidus Investment (FDUS – Research Report), Thomas Charles Lauer, bought shares of FDUS for $22.9K.

In addition to Thomas Charles Lauer, 5 other FDUS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Thomas Charles Lauer’s holding in the company was increased by 2.51% to a total of $950.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $7.46. FDUS’s market cap is $225.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.65. Currently, Fidus Investment has an average volume of 145.96K.

Starting in November 2019, FDUS received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Fidus Investment has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.