The President of EW Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of EW Scripps (SSP – Research Report), Lisa Knutson, sold shares of SSP for $121.6K.

Following Lisa Knutson’s last SSP Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.6%. In addition to Lisa Knutson, 2 other SSP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $591 million and quarterly net profit of $245 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $423 million and had a net profit of $10.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.81 and a one-year low of $5.36. SSP’s market cap is $1.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $651.5K worth of SSP shares and purchased $2.83M worth of SSP shares. The insider sentiment on EW Scripps has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment is comprised of the operations of its national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, its podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.