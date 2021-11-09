The President of EMX Royalty (NYSE MKT: EMX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of EMX Royalty (EMX – Research Report), David M Cole, bought shares of EMX for $462K.

Following this transaction David M Cole’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $6.65 million. In addition to David M Cole, one other EMX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, EMX Royalty has an average volume of 106.19K. The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $2.43.

The insider sentiment on EMX Royalty has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The company focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.