The President of Digi International is Exercising Options

On November 19 it was reported that the President of Digi International (DGII – Research Report), Kevin C. Riley, exercised options to sell 79,598 DGII shares at $10.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.36M.

Following Kevin C. Riley’s last DGII Sell transaction on February 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on Digi International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.17 million and quarterly net profit of $4.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.96 million and had a net profit of $2.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.95 and a one-year low of $6.18. DGII’s market cap is $491 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.30.

The insider sentiment on Digi International has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.