The President of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) is Selling Shares

On March 9, the President of Denny’s (DENN – Research Report), Mark Wolfinger, sold shares of DENN for $170.4K.

Following Mark Wolfinger’s last DENN Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 465.41K. DENN’s market cap is $1.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -179.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.29, reflecting a 10.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Denny’s has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.