The President of Denny’s is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Denny’s (DENN – Research Report), Mark Wolfinger, exercised options to sell 6,884 DENN shares at $3.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $78.62K.

The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $4.50. DENN’s market cap is $661 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, reflecting a 0.7% upside.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.