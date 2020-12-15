The President of CRH Medical is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of CRH Medical (CRHM – Research Report), James Kreger, exercised options to sell 5,012 CRHM shares for a total transaction value of $18.19K.

In addition to James Kreger, 2 other CRHM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.78, reflecting a -22.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CRH Medical has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.