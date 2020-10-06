The President of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report), Craig Stephen Bryksa, bought shares of CPG for $50.82K.

Following this transaction Craig Stephen Bryksa’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $263.4K. In addition to Craig Stephen Bryksa, one other CPG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 540.88K. The company has a one-year high of $4.84 and a one-year low of $0.51.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.07, reflecting a -39.6% downside. Three different firms, including National Bank and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Crescent Point Energy has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.