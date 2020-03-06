The President of Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI – Research Report), Jay Lown, bought shares of CHMI for $14.86K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Lown’s holding in the company by 9.18% to a total of $165.6K. Following Jay Lown’s last CHMI Buy transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.95 and a one-year low of $11.81. Currently, Cherry Hill Mortgage has an average volume of 189.84K.

Starting in March 2019, CHMI received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

Jay Lown’s trades have generated a 6.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment.