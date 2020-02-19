The President of Carlisle Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report), John Berlin, exercised options to sell 13,035 CSL shares at $107.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.13M.

Following John Berlin’s last CSL Sell transaction on October 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.6%. In addition to John Berlin, one other CSL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carlisle Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $87.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $169.86 and a one-year low of $119.11. Currently, Carlisle Companies has an average volume of 403.43K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.