The President of Capital One Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report), Michael Slocum, exercised options to sell 53,817 COF shares at $73.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.71M.

Following Michael Slocum’s last COF Sell transaction on May 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 84.7%.

Based on Capital One Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.41 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $918 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.00 and a one-year low of $62.26. COF’s market cap is $72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.82, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Capital One Financial has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified banking company which primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending as well as deposit origination. It engages in providing personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, savings and time deposits, treasury management and depository services. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.