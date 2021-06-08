The President of Canopy Growth is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report), Rade Nikola Kovacevic, exercised options to sell 7,766 CGC shares for a total transaction value of $247.3K.

In addition to Rade Nikola Kovacevic, 4 other CGC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Rade Nikola Kovacevic’s last CGC Sell transaction on November 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $148 million and GAAP net loss of -$699,978,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion. The company has a one-year high of $56.50 and a one-year low of $13.83. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.73.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $29.20, reflecting a -16.3% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CGC with a $30.00 price target. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.