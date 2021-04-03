The President of Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report), Stephen W Laut, bought shares of CNQ for $43.76K.

This is Laut’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Over the last month, Stephen W Laut has reported another 4 Buy trades on CNQ for a total of $2.93M.

The company has a one-year high of $32.64 and a one-year low of $11.77. CNQ’s market cap is $37.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -131.80.

12 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25, reflecting a -16.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.07M worth of CNQ shares and purchased $43.76K worth of CNQ shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been negative according to 134 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1973, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).