The President of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), Wyman Roberts, bought shares of EAT for $150K.

This is Roberts’ first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Wyman Roberts’ holding in the company was increased by 2.9% to a total of $5.44 million.

Based on Brinker International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $869 million and quarterly net profit of $27.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $791 million and had a net profit of $32 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.57 and a one-year low of $32.74. EAT’s market cap is $1.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.49.

Three different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Loop Capital Markets, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Brinker International has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s.