The President of Bitfarms is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Bitfarms (BFARF – Research Report), Lawrence Geoffrey Morphy, exercised options to sell 147,500 BFARF shares for a total transaction value of $926.1K.

In addition to Lawrence Geoffrey Morphy, 2 other BFARF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bitfarms’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.39 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,374,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.54 million and had a net profit of $1.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Bitfarms has an average volume of 446.77K.

The insider sentiment on Bitfarms has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.