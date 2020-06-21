The President of Birchcliff Energy (Other OTC: BIREF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report), Aaron Jeffery Tonken, bought shares of BIREF for $2,160.

In addition to Aaron Jeffery Tonken, 2 other BIREF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 12.83K. The company has a one-year high of $2.30 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.35, reflecting a -39.7% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Birchcliff Energy has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.