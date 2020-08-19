The President of Berry Global Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Berry Global Group (BERY – Research Report), Curt Begle, exercised options to buy 10,000 BERY shares at $16.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $160K.

Following this transaction Curt Begle’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $2.09 million. Over the last month, Curt Begle has reported another 3 Buy trades on BERY for a total of $1.22M.

Based on Berry Global Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and quarterly net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a net profit of $13 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.98 and a one-year low of $25.00. BERY’s market cap is $7.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.27, reflecting a -10.3% downside. Eight different firms, including Atlantic Equities and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.35M worth of BERY shares and purchased $320K worth of BERY shares.

Curt Begle’s trades have generated a -7.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, polythene films, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment consists of tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, can liners, and specialty coated and laminated products. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.