The President of Auxico Resources Canada (Other OTC: AUXIF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF – Research Report), Mark Anthony Billings, sold shares of AUXIF for $359.2K.

In addition to Mark Anthony Billings, 3 other AUXIF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Auxico Resources Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $187.8K and GAAP net loss of -$1,008,209. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $150.8K. AUXIF’s market cap is $44.45 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.

The insider sentiment on Auxico Resources Canada has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company has two geographical segments: Canada and Mexico.