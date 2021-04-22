The President of Atico Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Atico Mining (ATCMF – Research Report), Jorge R Ganoza Aicardi, exercised options to sell 145,000 ATCMF shares for a total transaction value of $88.45K.

In addition to Jorge R Ganoza Aicardi, 5 other ATCMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atico Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.06 million and quarterly net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $352.1K. Currently, Atico Mining has an average volume of 17.75K. The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.17.

The insider sentiment on Atico Mining has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral proeperties. Its projects include El Roble mine, located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was founded on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.