The President of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP – Research Report), Terrence Kenny, bought shares of AP for $7,225.

Following this transaction Terrence Kenny’s holding in the company was increased by 8.62% to a total of $93.13K. In addition to Terrence Kenny, 3 other AP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average volume of 34.54K. The company has a one-year high of $4.92 and a one-year low of $2.85.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $85.95K worth of AP shares and purchased $22.23K worth of AP shares. The insider sentiment on Ampco-Pittsburgh has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing business segment.