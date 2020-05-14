The President of Altabank of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Altabank of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB – Research Report), Anderson Rick, bought shares of PUB for $2,783.

In addition to Anderson Rick, 2 other PUB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Peoples Utah Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.96 million and quarterly net profit of $10.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.24 million and had a net profit of $10.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.34 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average volume of 44.51K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $80.06K worth of PUB shares and purchased $3,312 worth of PUB shares. The insider sentiment on Peoples Utah Bancorp has been positive according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. It operates through three banks: Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.