The President of Alexco Resource is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President of Alexco Resource (AXU – Research Report), Bradley Allen Thrall, exercised options to sell 132,601 AXU shares for a total transaction value of $448.4K.

Following this transaction Bradley Allen Thrall’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $2.09 million. In addition to Bradley Allen Thrall, 3 other AXU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alexco Resource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $795K and GAAP net loss of -$15,241,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 million. AXU’s market cap is $374 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.72.

The insider sentiment on Alexco Resource has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bradley Allen Thrall’s trades have generated a -36.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexco Resource Corp. conducts mining operations and mineral exploration and development in Canada. It engages in the exploration of silver, lead, zinc, and gold ores. The firm operates through the following business segments: Environmental Services, Mining Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment provides consulting and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance, and site remediation and reclamation. The Mining Operations segment operates in Bellekeno mine, producing silver, lead and zinc in the form of concentrates. The Corporate and Other segment covers head office and general corporate administration activities. Alexco Resource was founded on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.