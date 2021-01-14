The President FEI-Zyfer of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) is Selling Shares

Today, the President FEI-Zyfer of Frequency Electronics (FEIM – Research Report), Steven Strang, sold shares of FEIM for $70.91K.

Based on Frequency Electronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.99 million and quarterly net profit of $329K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.19 and a one-year low of $5.95. Currently, Frequency Electronics has an average volume of 35.28K.

The insider sentiment on Frequency Electronics has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time and frequency generation and synchronization, primarily incorporating GPS technology. The company was founded by Martin B. Bloch on August 25, 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, NY.