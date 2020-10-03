The President & COO of Tri Pointe (NYSE: TPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Tri Pointe (TPH – Research Report), Thomas J. Mitchell, sold shares of TPH for $2.94M.

Following Thomas J. Mitchell’s last TPH Sell transaction on October 27, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on Tri Pointe’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $770 million and quarterly net profit of $56.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $699 million and had a net profit of $26.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.63 and a one-year low of $5.89. TPH’s market cap is $2.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tri Pointe has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.