The President & COO of Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & COO of Park Electrochemical (PKE – Research Report), Mark Esquivel, bought shares of PKE for $24.85K.

In addition to Mark Esquivel, one other PKE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Park Electrochemical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.59 million and quarterly net profit of $2.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.21 million and had a net profit of $1.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.20 and a one-year low of $10.54. PKE’s market cap is $300 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $132.9K worth of PKE shares and purchased $89.55K worth of PKE shares.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and thirdary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft. It also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for random applications. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.