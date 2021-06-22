The President & COO of Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & COO of Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC – Research Report), Joseph I. Lebel, bought shares of OCFC for $27.82K.

This is Lebel’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $25.76 and a one-year low of $13.14. Currently, Oceanfirst Financial has an average volume of 80.24K. OCFC’s market cap is $1.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, reflecting a -18.7% downside.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.